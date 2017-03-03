Jamaica Ahead of Energy Schedule

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (centre), officially launches the Sustainable Energy and Climate Change Master’s Degree Programme at the University of Technology (UTech), yesterday (March 2) at the school’s Papine campus. Others (from left) are Charge d’Affaires at the German Embassy, Michael Dumke; Dean, Faculty of the Built Environment at UTech, Dr. Garfield Young; President of UTech, Professor Stephen Vasciannie, CD.; UTech’s Sustainable Energy Head, Dr. Ruth Potopsingh; Manager, Energy, CARICOM Secretariat, Dr. Devon Gardner, and Representative from the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) in the Dominican Republic, Anya Shwerwin. + - Photo: Donald De La Haye Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (centre), officially launches the Sustainable Energy and Climate Change Master’s Degree Programme at the University of Technology (UTech), yesterday (March 2) at the school’s Papine campus. Others (from left) are Charge d’Affaires at the German Embassy, Michael Dumke; Dean, Faculty of the Built Environment at UTech, Dr. Garfield Young; President of UTech, Professor Stephen Vasciannie, CD.; UTech’s Sustainable Energy Head, Dr. Ruth Potopsingh; Manager, Energy, CARICOM Secretariat, Dr. Devon Gardner, and Representative from the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) in the Dominican Republic, Anya Shwerwin. Story Highlights Jamaica is ahead of schedule in achieving 30 per cent of its energy consumption from renewable energy sources by the year 2030.

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, pointed out that Jamaica is currently extracting more than 10 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources.

In the meantime, the Minister praised UTech for “aligning the curriculum with industry and national needs”.



Jamaica is ahead of schedule in achieving 30 per cent of its energy consumption from renewable energy sources by the year 2030.

Speaking at the launch of the Sustainable Energy and Climate Change Master’s Programme at the University of Technology (UTech), yesterday (March 2), Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, pointed out that Jamaica is currently extracting more than 10 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources.

“Last year, Jamaica had 13.5 per cent of its electricity to the grid (coming from renewable energy), and that was when we were not at full capacity, as a number of the facilities came on line in the middle of the year,” he noted.

The Minister further added that during this period, the country was actually generating 15.5 per cent of electricity from renewables.

“We are currently putting together our integrated resource plan, for which the first draft should be ready in June or July of this year,” he said. The plan is a comprehensive guideline to monitor and manage the alternative energy industry.

The Minister said that based on the preliminary report, “we are on track to increase, as the grid can accommodate somewhere between 40 to 45 per cent”.

In the meantime, the Minister praised UTech for “aligning the curriculum with industry and national needs”.

“Our development agenda has to be tailored with sustainability as a key objective, especially in light of climate change,” he added.

UTech has partnered with the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Technical Assistance (REETA) to offer the master’s programme.