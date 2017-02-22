Jamaica Achieves Milestone in UNWTO

Story Highlights Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says Jamaica is the only country in the world that has the distinction of chairing both executive bodies of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

The Minister noted that Jamaica, over the years, has been a highly respected voice within the United Nations and has seen a number of its representatives given top positions in agencies within the organisation.





Mr. Bartlett told JIS News that he is currently the Chairman of the Board of Affiliates in the UNWTO and that former Tourism Minister, Dr. Wykeham McNeill, chaired the Executive Council.

“It is against that background, therefore, that Jamaica is being watched and that the country is being looked at to provide leadership within the tourism sector worldwide,” he said.

The Minister said it is within this context that the UNWTO conference to be hosted by Jamaica at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, Rose Hall, St. James, from November 27-29, is being viewed as a critical litmus test for the nation.

“We cannot fail…we cannot perform below expectations. Nobody expects Jamaica to perform in any subpar manner,” Mr. Bartlett said.

As it relates to the conference, Mr. Bartlett noted that the Ministry will be engaging the country’s private sector, drawing on its varied areas of specialisation as critical tools to assist with putting on a quality event.

“We want to establish memoranda of understanding with private-sector entities in order to partner in the delivery of certain critical modules for the conference,” the Minister explained.

“We will be drawing heavily from private-sector inputs in terms of intellectual activities as well as to have case studies and best practices that we can put forward to the world,” he said.