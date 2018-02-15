Jamaica 55 Commemorative Medal of Appreciation to Recognise Unsung Heroes

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, provides details about the Prime Minister’s Jamaica 55 Commemorative Medal of Appreciation for Service to Jamaica at a recent JIS Think Tank, held at the agency’s head office in Kingston. + - Photo: Adrian Walker Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, provides details about the Prime Minister’s Jamaica 55 Commemorative Medal of Appreciation for Service to Jamaica at a recent JIS Think Tank, held at the agency’s head office in Kingston. Story Highlights Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, says the Prime Minister’s Jamaica 55 Commemorative Medal of Appreciation for Service to Jamaica will recognise unsung heroes, including community workers.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, says the Prime Minister’s Jamaica 55 Commemorative Medal of Appreciation for Service to Jamaica will recognise unsung heroes, including community workers.

“Community work is extremely important, and you have a lot of unsung heroes out there who work in their communities, who serve their communities, who provide the leadership and who provide service to the people in their parish, in their village. Their work can be very outstanding and they should be recognised,” she noted.

Minister Grange was speaking at a JIS Think Tank held recently at the agency’s head office in Kingston.

Nominations are now open for the Jamaica 55 Commemorative Medal of Appreciation for Service, which close on February 16.

Ms. Grange said that persons, or a group of persons, who have made significant contribution to the economic, social, cultural or political development of the country or to Jamaicans residing abroad are eligible for the award.

“You also have those individuals at the national level who have served the country who have not received a national honour, who should be appropriately recognised, and this award is also meant to be given to them,” she pointed out.

Minister Grange said that companies that have served Jamaica over the years will also be recognised.

“Some may not be as high-profile as GraceKennedy, but they have been there providing a service; and if they were not providing a service, they would not have lasted. And so, their role in the development of the economy and the country must mean something and must be treated as important,” she argued.

Application forms are available at www.opm.gov.jm or www.jis.gov.jm. They should be submitted to the Chancery of the Order of the Societies of Honour, Office of the Prime Minister, 1 Devon Road, Kingston 10, or emailed to chan-prot@opm.gov.jm.

The Prime Minister’s Commemorative Medal of Appreciation for Service was instituted by Proclamation by the Governor-General in 1983 and is awarded every five years.

The winners of the award will be announced at a ceremony scheduled to take place at Jamaica House on March 29.

The award is part of the year-long celebrations of the 55th Anniversary of Independence.