Ja REEACH Stages World Water Day Video Competition

The Jamaica Rural Economy and Ecosystems Adapting to Climate Change II (Ja REEACH II) project is inviting submissions for its video competition in observance of World Water Day on March 22.

The competition is open to young people aged 12 to 19 or students in grades seven to 13.

They are asked to record and upload a one-minute video depicting the theme ‘How Do You Reduce Water Consumption/Reuse Water?’ in the home, school or community.

The deadline for submission of entries is Friday, March 10, and winners will be announced on March 22.

Participants are required to upload or post videos to the Ja REEACH Facebook page and on Twitter using the hashtags #JaREEACH #WorldWaterDay2017.

The video with the most likes will win the competition, so participants are encouraged to get their friends and family members involved.

In addition to the video competition, Ja REEACH will host a panel discussion on its Facebook page.

World Water Day is observed annually to recognise the significance of fresh water and advocate for the sustainable management of water resources.

This year’s World Water Day theme is ‘Waste Water’, which places focus on reducing and reusing waste water.

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, which endorses the competition, is encouraging active participation among children and youth in stimulating climate-change adaptation and mitigation.

Ja REEACH is a United States Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded project that promotes the protection of rural lives, livelihoods and ecosystems through interventions that increase and strengthen climate-change adaptation.