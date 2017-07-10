IOJ Installs State-of-the-Art Audio Visual Equipment

Story Highlights Visitors to the Institute of Jamaica (IOJ) can expect an enhanced cultural experience.

Through grant funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) the institute has installed state-of-the art- audio visual equipment, improving the display and dissemination of Jamaica’s science, art, history and cultural material.

Manager of Information Technology at the IOJ, Tendi Henry, told JIS NEWS that the audio-visual equipment has allowed the organisation to put across cultural information in a more attractive way.



The support provided for the establishment of a multimedia production studio and procurement of advanced technologies for the Natural History Museum of Jamaica (NHMJ), the Lecture Hall, mobile exhibition, and the youth computer programmes.

An official handing over ceremony will be held on Wednesday, July 12 in the IOJ Lecture Hall, 10-16 East Street Kingston, beginning at 10: 00 a.m. The function will also acknowledge the contribution of the Government of Japan to the development of culture in Jamaica.

“I tend to think of this as a launching pad where we can use technology to bring out our culture in a more exciting multi-media rich way so that everyone, including the youth and children, can be attracted to our information,” she said.

The multimedia production studio is equipped with speakers, mixer boards, microphones, a motorised projector screen, among other things.

It will be used to create audio-video materials for physical and virtual exhibitions, and animations.

It will also facilitate recordings of interviews, voice-overs and other materials for the production of small documentaries for internet and television broadcast.

Miss Henry said the integration of the state-of-the-art technologies is expected to improve the quality, efficiency of offerings and audience engagement.

The support to the IOJ was part of initiatives to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Jamaica in 2014.

Funds were also provided by the Jamaican government to repair the roof and paint the building.