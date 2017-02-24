Int’l Women’s Day to Focus on Gender-Based Violence

Activities for IWD will be observed under the theme ‘Unite to End Gender-based Violence,’ and involve collaboration with faith-based organisations and non-governmental organisations to facilitate community engagements and church services. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Activities for IWD will be observed under the theme ‘Unite to End Gender-based Violence,’ and involve collaboration with faith-based organisations and non-governmental organisations to facilitate community engagements and church services. Story Highlights The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport will be turning the spotlight on gender-based violence for International Women’s Day (IWD) on March 8.

Director of Policy and Research in the Ministry, Sharon Coburn Robinson, said this is in light of the recent spike in the cases of violence against women and girls.

“The norm is that for International Women’s Day we would have celebratory activities where we recognise and honour women for their achievements and contributions, but this year it is going to be a little different because of the context,” she said.

“Violence against women and girls is a plague that eats away at the fabric of our society. It robs us of a better future, and it has to stop,” Mrs. Coburn Robinson added.

She was speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank held yesterday (February 22) at the agency’s head office in Kingston.

On Monday, March 6, there will be the annual Madam Rose Leon Memorial Lecture at the PCJ Auditorium, St. Andrew, starting at 6:00 p.m. This year’s speaker is Professor Denise Eldemire-Shearer.

On March 25, the Ministry, in collaboration with the Jamaica Household Workers Union will host a Sexual Harassment sensitisation session in St. Mary.

Community walks titled ‘Tek It To Di Streets’ will be held in Portland, St Mary and Kingston on March 4, 10 and March 11 and 16, respectively.

“This will allow us to walk through communities and engage with community members and talk to them about issues relating to gender-based violence and field responses to their questions,” Mrs. Coburn Robinson said, adding that educational materials will be distributed during the walks.

A national church service is scheduled to take place at the Faith Cathedral Deliverance Church, 104 Waltham Park Road on March 12, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Rev. Alma Blair will address issues relating to violence against women and suggest practical strategies to deal with the problem.

Church services will also be held at the Braeton New Testament Church of God in Portmore, St. Catherine, and at the Port Antonio Open Bible Church in Portland, on March 5, and at the St. Thomas Ye Vale Anglican Church in Bog Walk, St Catherine, on March 9. A message will be read at churches islandwide in observance of International Women’s Day.