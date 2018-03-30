Innovators Invited to Apply for 2018 Awards

+ - Photo: Contributed



Jamaican innovators are being encouraged to come forward with their ideas by applying for the National Innovation Awards 2018.

Categories for entrants include Agriculture; Food and Agro-Processing; Education and Popularization of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI); Energy; Cyber Security; Entertainment Products; Environmental Sustainability; Health and Safety; Youth Innovator; and Engineering and Manufacturing.

Senior Technology Officer at the National Commission on Science and Technology (NCST), Patricia Lewin, told JIS News that “anyone can enter the awards from any sector; it’s open to anyone in the public.”

She highlighted that previous winners included persons who came up with solutions, such as an application that could help blind persons navigate the city streets, or a pump and spray solution to be used in times of drought.

Miss Lewin said persons should think about “a solution to an everyday challenge that does not exist anywhere else, or a new twist on something that already exists.”

She explained that the competition aims to bring awareness around science and technology. Additionally, she said that many of these innovative ideas can create wealth for the individuals and allow them to get exposure as well as business support.

Miss Lewin said that cash grants and trophies will also be available to winners in each category.

The closing date for submission of entries is April 30, 2018. All entrants must contact the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO) before submitting applications. All application forms must bear the JIPO seal.

Applications should be addressed to Mrs. Andrea Kerr, Coordinator, Innovation Awards Secretariat, Executive Director’s Office, Scientific Research Council, P.O. Box 350, Hope Gardens, Kingston 6. For additional information interested persons may visit www.src.gov.jm.

The awards are being held in collaboration with the SRC and the NCST.