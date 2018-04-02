Information Minister pays tribute to life and work of Winnie Mandela





Information Minister, Senator Ruel Reid has expressed sadness at the death today at the age of 81 of Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the South African anti-apartheid campaigner and former wife of the late President Nelson Mandela.

In a statement, Senator Reid said Mrs. Madikizela-Mandela was a courageous and valiantly fighter against the apartheid state and whose struggle for justice in South Africa served as an inspiration to hundreds of millions around the world.

The people of Jamaica will long remember her for her grace in the face of great adversity especially when she became the public face of the anti-apartheid struggle during the 27 years when her then husband Nelson, was imprisoned by the South African regime. Her tenacity and great courage will not be forgotten, Senator Reid said.