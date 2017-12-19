Information Minister lauds Boyne’s Consummate Professionalism and Integrity

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (FILE) Story Highlights Information Minister Senator Ruel Reid today praised the professionalism and patriotism of veteran journalist Ian Boyne who died this morning after a brief illness.

Information Minister Senator Ruel Reid has praised the professionalism and patriotism of veteran journalist Ian Boyne who died yesterday after a brief illness.

In expressing sadness at his passing, Senator Reid said Mr Boyne had served the Government and people of Jamaica well through the Jamaica Information Service, across political administrations and through his television programme Profile, in which he highlighted the successes of Jamaicans who had overcome many challenges.

“We at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information certainly benefitted from his professionalism, guidance and support for so many of our initiatives,” Senator Reid said.

He also noted that Mr Boyne yearned for improvement in Jamaica’s social capital and the transformation of the lives of Jamaicans to be more peaceful, loving, kind and productive.

“Truly he was an inspiration. His passing is a great loss to me personally, a great loss to our Ministry, a great loss to the Government and the entire Jamaica.”

Senator extended condolences to Mr Boyne’s immediate family, co-workers and media colleagues.