Infirmaries to be Upgraded in 2017

The newly renovated X-Ward male dormitory at the Spanish Town Infirmary in St. Catherine. (FILE) + - Photo: Dave Reid The newly renovated X-Ward male dormitory at the Spanish Town Infirmary in St. Catherine. (FILE) Story Highlights Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says several infirmaries across the island are to benefit from certain upgrades and improvements next year.

“In 2017, we’re going to be rolling out some new features that will see changes to our infirmaries. We’re going to be changing names of infirmaries and we’re going to be doing a lot more to lift the social basket of that organisation (Board of Supervision),” he said.

“I am really proud of members of the Ministry of Local Government. I am proud to be the person that is leading the charge, trying to make a difference,” the Minister said.



Mr. McKenzie was addressing the Ministry’s Christmas staff function at Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston, on December 22.

Earlier this year, while on a tour of the facility, the Local Government Minister noted that the Spanish Town Infirmary would be renovated.

He also pointed out that new wards are to be built at the Manchester and Portland infirmaries at a cost of $135 million, and that the Santa Cruz infirmary is also to benefit from improvements to its administrative offices.

Meanwhile, Mr. McKenzie lauded the staff of the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development and all the agencies under the Ministry’s purview, for their hard work during the year. The agencies include the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, the Social Development Commission and the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

During the function, four retirees were recognised for their long and distinguished service to the Ministry.

They are Owen Anderson, who served 41 years; Lorraine Williams and Glendon Whych, 40 years; and Marjorie Edwards, 26 years.