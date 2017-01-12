Industry Minister Commits to Expanding Business Opportunities for Local Companies

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda (left), is greeted by Group Chief Executive Officer at GraceKennedy Limited and Chairman of JAMPRO, Senator Don Wehby (right), on arrival at the launch of the Jamaica International Exhibition (JIE) Trade Show at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, Rose Hall, St. James, on January 11. At centre is President of the Jamaica Manufacturers’ Association, Metry Seaga. + - Photo: Garwin Davis Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda (left), is greeted by Group Chief Executive Officer at GraceKennedy Limited and Chairman of JAMPRO, Senator Don Wehby (right), on arrival at the launch of the Jamaica International Exhibition (JIE) Trade Show at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, Rose Hall, St. James, on January 11. At centre is President of the Jamaica Manufacturers’ Association, Metry Seaga. Story Highlights Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda, says the Government is committed to expanding business opportunities for local companies by opening up new markets and removing unnecessary barriers.

Addressing the launch of the Jamaica International Exhibition Trade Show at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, Rose Hall, St. James, on January 11, Mr. Samuda said the signs have never been brighter for Jamaica’s economic future, emphasising that “it’s important that we seize this moment”.

Mr. Samuda added that the Government is resolutely committed to being on the side of enterprise, entrepreneurs, large and small businesses, wealth creation and hard-working Jamaicans across the country.



He argues that by making it easier for businesses to access the export market, the Administration is signalling its intention to pursue all available avenues, locally and internationally, to meet its economic growth targets.

“While there is much to be achieved, I strongly believe that the conditions are right for us to build a strong and stable economy. Now is the time to get in there, deal with the things that are holding us back, and continue working together. Let me assure you – members of the private sector – that all the things that you rightly ask for, this Government will seek to deliver if it is at all possible,” the Minister said.

He lauded the Jamaica Manufacturers’ Association (JMA) for hosting the exhibition, which will showcase the best of Jamaica to a worldwide audience.

“Although we are a small and open economy with a relatively narrow resource base, it is evident that robust and profitable trade with the rest of the world is vital for Jamaica’s economic growth,” the Minister said.

The Jamaica International Exhibition will be held from June 1-4 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

Billed as the biggest trade show to be held in the region, the exhibition will see more than 600 buyers and suppliers from the Caribbean, North and South America, Canada, China, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe converging on Jamaica’s shores, offering business opportunities to manufacturers and other stakeholders.