Income Tax Filing Deadline Extended to March 24

Story Highlights

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has extended the deadline for the filing of income tax returns for all business persons, companies, self-employed individuals, and employed individuals with multiple sources of income to March 24, 2018.

Persons may also access the income tax hub via the website to source forms and guides, and information on the schedule for the special taxpayer assistance programme, through which persons who need guidance in preparing their tax returns can receive help.

The TAJ representatives will assist with the preparation of tax returns, including providing guidance on completing the revised income tax forms.

To make the most of this free service, persons are asked to have, on hand, all business-related documents, including their Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN), bank statements, purchase invoices, receipts, sales records, utility bills, wage records and any other records that can be used to verify income and expenses.

To accommodate the extension, tax offices in Kingston, St. Andrew, Portmore, Port Maria, Mandeville, Santa Cruz, Montego Bay, Savanna-la-Mar and St. Ann’s Bay will be opened on Saturday, March 24.

All of these offices, with the exception of Portmore, will be operational from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For Portmore, the opening hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Mr. Beckles said that the extension is also applicable for the filing of asset tax returns.