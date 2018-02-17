Inaugural TVET Youth Leaders Summit and Forum for Kingston this week





More than 200 young people and overseas representatives are expected to be at the Inaugural TVET Youth Leaders Summit and Forum set to take place at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

The summit and forum under the theme “Youth Shaping the TVET Agenda: doing it for the love not the like” form part of the activities for National Careers Week and WorldSkills Jamaica |National Skills Competitions 2018. The National Careers Week of activities will begin with a national church service at the Salem Baptist Church, Runaway Bay, St Ann, tomorrow, February 18 starting at 10:00 a.m.

The Summit is aimed, among other things, at encouraging more young people to see the advantages in embracing technical and vocational education for their career paths; motivating them to become future stewards of TVET and shape policy at the national level and kindle youth entrepreneurship by connecting trained personnel with investors.

It also brings together technocrats, industry leaders, international donors, academia, and policymakers to deliberate on the recommendations from the youths in shaping the TVET agenda. It is expected to highlight the opportunities for education and training, industry and innovation, and infrastructure required for the expansion, activation and effective use of skills to promote economic development.

These initiatives under the auspices of WorldSkills Jamaica will culminate with the hosting of the National Skills Competitions (NSCs), at the National Arena, Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) and HEART College of Construction Services (HCCS) February 20-22, 2018. This year, WorldSkills Jamaica will collaborate with Culinary Federation Taste of Jamaica and National Careers Week (February18, 2018) to stage skill-based activities under the theme Building the future by guiding the present.

The goal is to help inspire a focus on skills development and wise career decisions across Jamaica toward better engaging youth and adults alike in helping to establish the country as a globally competitive nation.

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MoEYI), HEART Trust/NTA, World Skills, Career Advancement Placement and Junior Achievement Jamaica (JA Jamaica) are partnering to execute the week of activities, which will include: