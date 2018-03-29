IDB Commends CSJP and Ministry for Reintegration Programme

Modernisation of the State Specialist, IDB, Camila Mejia Giraldo (left), in conversation with former State Minister in the Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., during a recent media event to highlight a reintegration programme being implemented by the Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP) III. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Modernisation of the State Specialist, IDB, Camila Mejia Giraldo (left), in conversation with former State Minister in the Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., during a recent media event to highlight a reintegration programme being implemented by the Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP) III. Story Highlights The Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP) III and its parent Ministry, National Security, have received commendations from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for its implementation of a reintegration programme that targets youth who have been in conflict with the law.

Modernisation of the State Specialist with the IDB, Camila Mejia Giraldo, addressing a recent media event to highlight the initiative, which is done through collaboration with the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), said it is important that the agencies are working together to implement effective crime prevention and reintegration policies.

Mrs. Mejia Giraldo said the experience of implementing similar programmes in other countries and regions demonstrate the effectiveness of such comprehensive rehabilitation and reintegration policies as critical crime-reducing instruments.



“We are convinced this will translate into significant improvements in crime and violence prevention in Jamaica,” she said.

Over the past two years, the CSJP III has engaged 44 youngsters, referred by the DCS. Ten additional persons are currently in the programme.

Following an assessment, the participants received psychosocial services, vocational skills training in areas such as auto mechanics and general construction, remedial education, as well as counselling and consistent monitoring and follow-up by CSJP III case management officers.

The youth also benefited from the Jamaica Defence Force Internship Programme, aimed at improving employability and social skills of participants, as well as the relationship between young men and the security forces.

The IDB representative said the CSJP III has been improving its targeting mechanism by identifying youth with medium to high risk of getting involved in crime. She described the model being used as an innovative and comprehensive approach, which is based on the key pillars of risk assessment and case management.

“Through the partnership between the DCS and the CSJP III, over 40 youngsters have a new chance and the tools to build a new life,” she said.

She further commended the risk-needs-responsivity model that CSJP III is implementing, as it assesses the risk factors of youngsters, addresses criminogenic needs and deliver intervention to treat with these needs at the individual, family and community levels.

Mrs. Mejia Giraldo delivered her address on behalf of the Global Affairs Canada and the Department for International Development (DFID) out of the United Kingdom. The three development partners fund the CSJP III, in partnership with the Jamaican Government.