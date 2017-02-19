IDB Branch to be Established in Western Jamaica

Story Highlights







A branch of the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT) is to be established in Montego Bay, St. James in order to better address industrial relations matters in western Jamaica.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, told JIS NEWS said three possible locations have been looked at for the office and a decision will be made shortly.

“Establishment of the IDT in western Jamaica is important. We are always looking out for the welfare of the workers and so we understand the urgency and we are addressing it,” she said.

Mrs. Robinson was speaking to JIS News on Thursday (Feb. 16), following a familiarisation tour of the Ministry’s parish offices in Trelawny, St. James and Hanover.

She expressed satisfaction with operations at the three departments. She noted that the Trelawny parish office is “in very good condition and the staff are in very high spirits”.

She informed that the St. James office is in need of upgrading to address cramped conditions, and commended the staff for continuing to give of their best under the circumstances.

As it relates to the Hanover parish office, Mrs. Robinson said it is to be relocated and during the visit “we listened to the concerns of the staff to get the direction in which they want to see their office go in.”

Minister Robinson told JIS NEWS that her visit to the offices was to meet with staff and “gather information on the operations to ensure that the mandate of the Ministry is being met and that members of the public are receiving top quality, professional service.”