Ian Boyne Will Be Laid to Rest January 14

Ian Boyne + - Photo: JIS Photographer Ian Boyne



The funeral service for Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Ian Boyne, will be held on Sunday, January 14 at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Members of the public are invited to join in the celebration of the life of the veteran journalist and may view the body prior to the start of the service from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

A condolence book will be opened, and the service will be streamed live on the JIS Facebook page as well as carried live on JNN.

His body will be interred at the Dovecot Memorial Park in St. Catherine.