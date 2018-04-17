Hundreds to Participate in J.Wray & Nephew Boys Conference

Story Highlights Hundreds of young men and boys are scheduled to participate in the J. Wray & Nephew (JWN) Foundation’s ‘Spotlight Sessions – Focus on Boys’ conference in Kingston from April 17 to 19.

Hundreds of young men and boys are scheduled to participate in the J. Wray & Nephew (JWN) Foundation’s ‘Spotlight Sessions – Focus on Boys’ conference in Kingston from April 17 to 19.

Part of the entity’s social inclusion initiative, the conference seeks to raise awareness about the special needs of boys/young men, especially in relation to education.

Speaking to JIS News, Director of Public Affairs and Sustainability at JWN and Board Director of the company’s Foundation, Tanikie McClarthy Allen, said last year the social inclusion initiative focused on young women and girls.

She said that coming out of the event, the need was identified to provide greater support for boys, many of whom were facing various challenges.

A series of activities will take place over the three days, starting with a policymakers’ breakfast on Tuesday (April 17) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel involving key stakeholders from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, the Early Childhood Commission, Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) and the Bureau of Gender Affairs.

This will be followed by parenting and educators’ workshops hosted by the Executive Director of the United States-based National Center for the Development of Boys, Troy Kemp; and Student Ombudsman and Strategic Initiatives Advisor to the President of Howard University, Calvin Hadley.

Activities will culminate on Thursday (April 19) with an assembly dubbed ‘Focus on Boys’, under the theme ‘The Journey from Boyhood to Manhood’ at the Courtleigh Auditorium.

More than 300 boys and young men, including parents, educators and other stakeholders, will participate.

Mrs. McCarthy Allen said that the boys will have the opportunity to interact with and hear from the presenters, and gain useful insight that will help them overcome challenges.

The boys and young men are from communities where JWN operates.

These are Spanish Town Road, Kingston and other locations in the Corporate Area; New Yarmouth, Clarendon; and Appleton in St. Elizabeth.

The three-day event will be steamed live at https://understandingboys.org.