Huge Stake in $550m-Hampden Wharf Project for Falmouth Residents

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang. + - Photo: Garwin Davis

Story Highlights

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says residents of Falmouth, Trelawny, will have a huge stake in the town’s $550-million Hampden Wharf Development project.

Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony on March 16, Dr. Chang said the billions of dollars being pumped into the resort town is a testament of the Government’s belief that the people must also enjoy the benefits being derived from tourism.

“It is always important to remember that the country’s greatest asset is its people, whose interest should always be a top priority in all developmental plans. The Jamaican people have long been one of the most attractive aspects of our tourist product. Jamaicans and their easy-going charm have welcomed many guests and are key in securing repeat visitors to our shores,” he stated.

However, Dr. Chang noted that while the Government pursues the redevelopment of several of the resort towns, a challenge has arisen relating to robust pursuit of sustainable economic development while preserving the avenues and environments for the local charm and warmth of the Jamaican people to remain in the reach of our visitors.

“This is what Hampden Wharf represents. These 1.6 hectares of land will be developed into a communal space that tourists can access seamlessly as they disembark at the Falmouth cruise-ship terminal. We break ground for a development that will bring together the best of our Jamaican craftsmen into a space where they will be able to exhibit their products and skill in various crafts and the performing arts,” he stated.

Additionally, the Minister said the interaction between tourists and locals not only represents the retention of a proven synergy, but “a collaborative approach to development and sustainable tourism”.

“When communities feel a part of the economic activity and development undertaken, and participation and inclusion are encouraged, we create not just buildings and ports and parks, but an experience in a sustainable and mutually advantageous space,” he further stated.

Dr. Chang said it is important that as the Government pursues further development of Falmouth, steps are taken to ensure that the residents and other stakeholders are included in the undertaking.

“The seamless interface that Hampden Wharf will provide between the port and the town of Falmouth is critical in our development plans for this town. Furthermore, the significant commercial real estate opportunities will help to bring more businesses and jobs to this town and create a truly interlocked community system that showcases authentic Jamaican hospitality,” he stated.