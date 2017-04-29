Housing Solutions Must Facilitate a Progressive Society, Says PM Holness

Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Andrew Michael Holness, O.N., M.P. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Andrew Michael Holness, O.N., M.P. Story Highlights Prime Minister Andrew Holness has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to increase the housing stock across the island in a timely and orderly manner.

“We are going to build housing that you can be proud of to have them integrated into communities. Housing around which you can create a society that is secure, progressive in its thinking, that is at one with its environment, and that is productive and efficient”, said the prime minister.

The Prime Minister was speaking yesterday (April 28) at the groundbreaking ceremony for Phase 2A of the Longville Park Housing Development, Clarendon.

Prime Minister Holness said he has given the National Housing Trust, NHT, a mandate to build houses which will build communities and facilitate a progressive society.

“We are going to build affordable housing but not cheap housing. We are going to build housing in which you can raise your families, housing to which you can retire, housing to protect you from the elements and housing that you can use as an asset to leverage for greater financial inclusion and accessibility,” says Prime Minister Holness.

Phase 2A of the Longville Park development will comprise 85 solutions, 43 Studios and 42 Serviced Lots at a cost of approximately $366 Million.

To date, the NHT has delivered approximately 3, 300 solutions in Longville Park Phases 1, 2 and 3 at a cost of approximately $6.56 Billion.

Prime Minister Holness also indicated that the NHT will undertake projects to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Trust.

“I have given a directive to the NHT to establish a programme of refurbishing, renovating, assisting housing schemes which were built 20 years ago. We are not going to look at all the schemes but certainly those that are in need of serious repairs. We are going to look at roadways, sidewalks, shared community spaces, putting in spaces for parks and physical activity and where necessary and possible we can do infrastructural improvement”, stated Prime Minister Holness.