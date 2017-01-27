House Approves Bill for CMI University Status

A section of a roadway leading to the Caribbean Maritime Institute (CMI), at Palisadoes Park, Kingston. (FILE). + - Photo: JIS Photographer A section of a roadway leading to the Caribbean Maritime Institute (CMI), at Palisadoes Park, Kingston. (FILE). Story Highlights The Caribbean Maritime Institute (CMI) is a step closer to gaining university status, with the passage of legislation to effect this.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday (January 24) approved the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) Bill 2016, with four amendments.

The CMI is the only international entity approved for maritime training in Jamaica. The institute has expanded its scope of programmes over the years to include degrees at the undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels.



It will repeal the Caribbean Maritime Institute Act, under which the institution operates.

Piloting the Bill on January 10, Minister of Transport and Works, Hon. Mike Henry, said the legislation provides an opportunity for the CMI to present itself as a niche market university to attract a greater number of foreign students.

“Upgrading of the institution to university status is congruent to the increasing quality of the maritime programmes offered and the growing student demand, for which we must all be proud,” Mr. Henry said.

In the meantime, Member of Parliament for St. Mary Central, Dr. Morais Guy, gave his support for the Bill during his contribution to the debate on January 24, pointing out that the institute “has had an enviable record in terms of its accomplishments and recognition.”

The institute has gained national, regional and international recognition by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport of the United Kingdom, the International Maritime Organization, CARICOM, and the World Maritime University.

“With that solid level of accomplishments and academic contribution, it was only a matter of time that the institute transitioned into a university,” Dr. Guy said.

Recalling that he was the Minister who brought the Bill to Cabinet in December 2013, Dr. Guy said he was happy it had reached this stage.

He suggested that with the elevation to university status, the institute will now have to focus on research “to enable its graduates to have that competitive advantage and will allow the flexibility to offer new degrees in this ever-changing maritime and engineering field.”