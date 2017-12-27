Most Hon. Juliet Holness Signs JIS Condolence Book for the Late Ian Boyne

Wife of the Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, signs the condolence book opened at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) for late Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Ian Boyne. The signing took place at the Agency’s head office, at 58a Half Way Tree Road in Kingston, on Tuesday, December 26. + - Photo: Dave Reid Wife of the Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, signs the condolence book opened at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) for late Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Ian Boyne. The signing took place at the Agency’s head office, at 58a Half Way Tree Road in Kingston, on Tuesday, December 26. Story Highlights Wife of the Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, yesterday (December 26), signed the condolence book opened at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) in honour of the Agency’s late Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ian Boyne.

She noted that Mr. Boyne’s long-running television programme, ‘Profile’, was a staple for numerous persons at home and abroad, adding that “many aspired to emulate the outstanding individuals he interviewed”.

Mrs. Holness said Mr. Boyne was the epitome and example of how persons can live their lives to the fullest and, in the process, achieve and be the best they can potentially be.



The veteran journalist passed away on Monday, December 18 following a period of illness.

In extending condolences to his family and colleagues, Mrs. Holness said Mr. Boyne’s passing was a “great loss”, adding that “he will be sadly missed”.

As Deputy CEO, Mr. Boyne provided oversight for the JIS’ Research, Print and Production (Editorial and Photo) Division.

Additionally, he hosted the Agency’s flagship current affairs interview programme, ‘Issues and Answers’.

Mr. Boyne also served as Chief State Liaison to the Office of the Prime Minister, Office of the Governor-General and Office of the Leader of the Opposition.

He was, however, arguably best known for his popular interview show, ‘Profile’, which celebrated its 30th anniversary earlier this year.

Additionally, he hosted the television programme, ‘Religious Hard Talk’, and was a Sunday Gleaner columnist.

Mr. Boyne was a Minister of Religion and authored the book “Ideas Matter: Journey into the Mind of a Veteran Journalist’.

He also co-authored ‘Profile of Excellence’ with noted writer and motivational speaker, Glenford Smith.

In 2009, Mr. Boyne was conferred with the Jamaica’s fifth highest honour, the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander, by the Government in recognition of his outstanding contribution to journalism.

Mr. Boyne is survived by widow, Margaret, and three children.