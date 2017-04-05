Hon. Edmund Bartlett speech on Sustainable Tourism – A Catalyst for Job Creation and Inclusive Growth

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett. + - Photo: JIS Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett. Story Highlights Our economic data indicate that the tourism sector has expanded by 36 percent over the last ten years when compared with total economic growth of 6 percent.

Over the years tourism has been seen as an enclave industry that provides opportunities for only a few. However, the very dynamics of tourism run contrary to this view.

To ensure the readiness of Falmouth for the projected growth in cruise tourism, I have set a target date of 2018 to complete several projects aimed at transforming Falmouth into a premiere destination in the region



Mr. Speaker, it is an honour to again rise in this esteemed house to speak to the direction and developments in inarguably our nation’s foremost sector in driving job creation and prosperity – tourism. It is an even greater honour and also quite timely to have the opportunity to open the Sectoral Debate this year as this new administration, ably led by our dynamic Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, moves with speed to address the heavy weight of challenges we inherited and stay firmly committed to our growth and prosperity agenda.

