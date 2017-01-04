Highly Qualified Persons to be Included in Overseas Employment Programme

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, addresses the first group of farmworkers to be dispatched to Canada for 2017, at the Ministry’s Overseas Employment Services Centre in Kingston, yesterday (January 3). + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, addresses the first group of farmworkers to be dispatched to Canada for 2017, at the Ministry’s Overseas Employment Services Centre in Kingston, yesterday (January 3). Story Highlights The Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s Overseas Employment Programme is being diversified to include highly qualified and skilled workers.

Since the beginning of December 2016, the Ministry has been actively recruiting Information Technology (IT) specialists to work in North America as part of a pilot programme being undertaken in partnership with the Jamaican diaspora in the United States of America.

Interested persons are required to have computer science degrees and a minimum of three years’ working experience in the field of computer science.



The Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s Overseas Employment Programme is being diversified to include highly qualified and skilled workers.

Since the beginning of December 2016, the Ministry has been actively recruiting Information Technology (IT) specialists to work in North America as part of a pilot programme being undertaken in partnership with the Jamaican diaspora in the United States of America.

Speaking yesterday (January 3) to the first batch of farmworkers, who will leave for Canada on January 4, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, said the Ministry is grateful for the partnership and hopes that the pilot programme will be a success.

“With the increasing application of technology in practically all facets of our lives today, the opportunity to access more forms of employment through the use of technology is on the rise,” she said.

Interested persons are required to have computer science degrees and a minimum of three years’ working experience in the field of computer science.

In addition, the Minister informed that the Ministry is also seeking candidates to fill positions at a prominent company that provides operational support at the US Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Mrs. Robinson stressed that the candidates should be qualified and possess the necessary certification to capitalise on these opportunities.

“In this globalised world, it is critical that our young people, in particular, equip themselves with the necessary education and training to take advantage of employment offerings which will put them on a prosperous pathway,” she said.

Information on these jobs can be found on the Ministry’s Labour Market Information System website at www.lmis.gov.jm.