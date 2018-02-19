Help for Returned Migrants





A total of $14 million has been set aside in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure to strengthen the policy, legislative and institutional framework that guides the management and treatment of involuntary return migrants to the island.

The programme, which falls under the Ministry of National Security, is slated to end in January 2019 and is being funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

For the upcoming fiscal year, the money will be used to prepare a strategy for reintegration of returned migrants in the local sustainable development planning process, develop public education materials for distribution at help desks in local authorities, and increase the capacity of non-governmental organisations to provide more efficient and effective services to returned migrants.

The money will also be used to prepare a framework and protocol for tracking the reintegration of returned migrants, develop and submit to Cabinet a Reintegration and Rehabilitation strategy, revise the National Deportation Policy, develop minimum standard operating procedures for managing the reintegration of deported migrants, and conduct a baseline study and spatial mapping on deported persons.