Heavy Work Begins Soon on Hagley Park Road Project

National Works Agency (NWA) Communications and Customer Service Manager, Stephen Shaw (left), in discussion with Myrtis Boothe (right), at a town hall meeting to discuss the Hagley Park Road Improvement Project, at the Holy Cross Catholic Church Hall in St. Andrew on March 15. At second right is Melissa Hyde.

“Based on the schedule, in another three to four months we may see greater impact on travel in the Three Miles area down to Marcus Garvey Drive. Three Miles will become a work zone and will have to be closed at some point,” said Communications and Customer Service Manager at the NWA, Stephen Shaw.

Mr. Shaw informed the stakeholders that work has already begun along the corridor, which involves the digging of boreholes to install columns for the construction of double overpasses.



He was speaking at a town hall meeting to update business operators, road users and residents of Hagley Park and Spanish Town roads and Marcus Garvey Drive, at the Holy Cross Catholic Church Hall in St. Andrew on March 15.

He said 140 parcels of land have been acquired to facilitate the reconstruction of the corridor, which is traversed by approximately 33,000 vehicles daily.

Along with the construction of the double overpasses, works to be undertaken will include the widening of 3.6 kilometres of road from Three Miles to Maxfield Avenue, installation of a number of traffic signals, drainage improvement, installation of a sewer main, street lights and sidewalks.

The project, which is considered to be one of five legacy projects being undertaken by the Government, is valued at US$56.5 million. It is expected to last for 18 months, with a scheduled completion date of June 2019.

Benefits to accrue from the new roadway will include enhanced pedestrian safety, reduced vehicle operating costs, fewer accidents, reduced travel time and reduced congestion.

Meanwhile, providing an update on the work being done on the Mandela Highway, Mr. Shaw noted that by the end of August work should be completed.

“Persons should be driving on the improved section of the road in the middle of April,” he said.

A resident of Portmore, Michael Hepburn, said he uses the Hagley Park thoroughfare and is looking forward to its completion as it will reduce travel time and lead to the reduction of flooding in certain areas.