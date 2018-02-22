Heart Trust/NTA Encouraged to Highlight Work of Young Innovators

State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, addresses the inaugural Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Leaders’ Summit and Youth Forum, organised by the HEART Trust/NTA, and held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on February 20. + - Photo: Donald De La Haye State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, addresses the inaugural Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Leaders’ Summit and Youth Forum, organised by the HEART Trust/NTA, and held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on February 20. Story Highlights State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, has tasked the HEART Trust/NTA to keep track of young innovators and to highlight their creativity.

State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, has tasked the HEART Trust/NTA to keep track of young innovators and to highlight their creativity.

The State Minister said the agency should facilitate the exposure of the scores of youth across the island who are “doing well”, and “showcase them more”, through channels such as the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) and the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ).

“That is something that we definitely need to do, because we need to use them to motivate others, and there are a number of youth across Jamaica who have some tremendous products. We need to highlight their innovations, so that more people can see and follow suit,” he said.

The State Minister was speaking on February 20 at the Inaugural Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Leaders’ Summit and Youth Forum held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, in New Kingston.

Mr. Green said there is an urgent need to “dispel the myth” surrounding TVET education, where it is promoted for only students who are considered not bright. “Everybody needs to be doing some technical skills,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of the HEART Trust/NTA, Dr. Janet Dyer, told the gathering that the agency will be going into “every corner” to engage youth, and get them into skills training programmes, and certify them to global standards.

Stressing that the programmes are constantly being reviewed and enhanced to stay in touch with the needs of industry, she said the focus is to provide skilled workers for both local and international investors.

“Our programmes are driven by the latest data on the dynamics of the labour market and the skills which are in greater demand,” she added.

Several key industry leaders from Jamaica and overseas, as well as young innovators and youth leaders, addressed the forum on topics to do with new and emerging jobs, quality education and entrepreneurship.

The forum is being held from February 19 to 23 under the theme ‘Youth Shaping TVET for the Future’.