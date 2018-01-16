Heart Foundation Targets 2,000 Participants for 5k Run

Executive Director of the Heart Foundation of Jamaica, Deborah Chen. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Executive Director of the Heart Foundation of Jamaica, Deborah Chen. Story Highlights The Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ) is targeting 2,000 participants for the second staging of its ‘Heroes of the Heart’ 5K run.

The Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ) is targeting 2,000 participants for the second staging of its ‘Heroes of the Heart’ 5K run.

Scheduled to take place on January 21 at Emancipation Park in St. Andrew, the event involves collaboration with Running Events Limited and Jamaica Moves.

Speaking with JIS News, Executive Director of the HFJ, Deborah Chen, said that the activity was conceptualised to increase awareness about heart health as well as to raise funds to support the Foundation’s services to patients.

“The inaugural staging of the event in 2017 was received well and was able to garner the support of 1,300 participants. This year, we are hoping to raise that number to 2,000,” she noted.

She pointed out that during the Christmas season, many persons tend to overindulge in food and gain unwanted weight. As such, she said, the Heroes of the Heart 5K provides an excellent opportunity for persons to get their exercise programme back on track or to start one as part of a New Year’s resolution.

She noted that being physically active is important in preventing heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in Jamaica.

Participants in the Heroes of the Heart 5K run will be able to register in one of three categories – Basic Heart, Premium Heart and Elite Heart – and are being encouraged to dress as their favourite superhero in keeping with the theme.

They will also benefit from discounted or free electrocardiogram (ECG) testing as well as general membership to the Heart Foundation.

Proceeds from the event will offset costs associated with heart care for Jamaicans who are in need of such services.

Ms. Chen said she is looking forward to a successful event, and expressed gratitude to sponsors Running Events Limited, Jamaica Observer, Northern Caribbean University, Wata, among others.