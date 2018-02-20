HEART Commended for Preparing Jamaicans for Technical Jobs

C3 Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, addresses the welcome dinner for international delegates participating in the National Careers Week and Skills Competition at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on February 19. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson C3 Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, addresses the welcome dinner for international delegates participating in the National Careers Week and Skills Competition at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on February 19. Story Highlights Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, has commended the HEART Trust/NTA for preparing Jamaicans for existing and emerging technical jobs, through diversification of its programme offerings.

He added that with training and certification, the Jamaican workforce will be strategically positioned to take advantage of the investment opportunities in the country.





Speaking at a welcome dinner for international delegates participating in the National Careers Week (NCW) and Skills Competition at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on February 19, Senator Reid said technical skills certification is critical in moving the country forward.

He noted, therefore, that it is the skills and competencies of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) that will prepare students for the technology-driven future.

“Thank God we have HEART Trust/NTA to the rescue, because you are going to train and certify persons for the 10,000 jobs in Vernamfield; the 67,000 jobs coming out of the JISCO/Alpart economic zone, the tourism sector that is booming and the BPO sector. So, Jamaica is poised for great development,” the Minister said.

“It also impacts on our investment profile and attractiveness because, through JAMPRO, that is what we signal in terms of our workforce readiness, so we will attract even more higher investments if we can market to the world that we have a highly trained and skilled workforce,” he said.

Senator Reid said the traditional professions are becoming more saturated and will not necessarily generate significant income in the future.

In addition, he said with advancements in technology, some of the professions will not be available within the next five to 10 years.

Senator Reid noted that the NCW and Skills Competition is part of a Government-led intervention aimed at transforming Jamaica into a skills-driven society.

More than 6,000 students will put their technical abilities on display at the 2018 National Careers Week and Skills Competition to be held from February 18 to 23 at the National Arena.

It will feature technical and vocational education and training (TVET) students in the areas of construction and building technology, manufacturing and engineering technology, creative arts and fashion, and transportation and logistics.

Among the skills to be showcased are welding, electronics, visual merchandising, graphic design technology, computer-aided design and cooking.

This year’s staging will see the introduction of a suite of skills, including freight forwarding and logistics, mobile application development, digital animation and robotics.