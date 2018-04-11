Health Ministry to Help Establish Computer Lab at Society for the Blind

Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), shakes the hand of Director of Running Events Limited, Alfred Francis (left), during the media launch of the ‘Everyone’s a Winner’ 5k and 10k race on Tuesday (April 10) at the Jamaica Society for the Blind (JSB) headquarters on Old Hope Road in Kingston. At centre is Chairman of the JSB, Daemion McLean. Proceeds from the event, to be held on April 29, will be used to purchase computers for a lab at the JSB. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), shakes the hand of Director of Running Events Limited, Alfred Francis (left), during the media launch of the ‘Everyone’s a Winner’ 5k and 10k race on Tuesday (April 10) at the Jamaica Society for the Blind (JSB) headquarters on Old Hope Road in Kingston. At centre is Chairman of the JSB, Daemion McLean. Proceeds from the event, to be held on April 29, will be used to purchase computers for a lab at the JSB. Story Highlights The Ministry of Health will be donating $250,000 to establish a computer lab at the Jamaica Society for the Blind (JSB) through the ‘Everyone’s a Winner’ 5k and 10k run/walk on Sunday, April 29, at Hope Gardens in St. Andrew.

Speaking at the media launch for the event Tuesday (April 10) at the JSB headquarters on Old Hope Road in Kingston, Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, praised event organisers for the initiative, which, he said, will provide more opportunities for members of the blind community.

“The restrictions of blindness and visual impairment can be overcome. Once they have the opportunity, it can materialise into significant productivity, achievement and a sense of purpose and pride in their contribution to the society. That is what the JSB offers to persons who are blind,” he said.



“This is the first in our second circuit of the Jamaica Moves corporate challenge. It’s a worthy cause, because the blind and visually impaired need support,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the JSB, Daemion McLean, said funds raised from the event will be used to purchase computers for the lab as well as supplement the JSB’s scholarship programme.

“Blind and visually impaired persons are making progress in their lives. That needs to be facilitated, not just by their families and communities but by the society at large. The computer lab will help to create a level playing field. Without ICT training, the blind or visually impaired person is at a disadvantage and unable to compete in the world of work,” he said.

“This lab will enable training for blind and visually impaired persons, ensuring that they are equipped with computer skills that will allow them to function in the workplace,” Mr. McLean added.

To date, five scholarships have been disbursed through the JSB Scholarship programme – three at the secondary level and two at the tertiary level.

Organisers of popular road races and title sponsor, Running Events Limited, will host the family-oriented event, which features 5k and 10k walk/run/stroller races.

Online registration for the ‘Everyone’s a Winner’ 5k and 10k run/walk is now open. Individual registration is $1,500.

Registration can also be done manually by submitting completed entry forms and payment at Running Events Limited. For more information persons can visit www.runningeventsja.com.