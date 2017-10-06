Health Ministry Receives Proposals for Adopt a Clinic Programme

Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (at podium), addresses a group of Jamaican medical practitioners at a dinner at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington DC recently. To the Minister’s right is Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks. + - Photo: Derrick Scott Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (at podium), addresses a group of Jamaican medical practitioners at a dinner at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington DC recently. To the Minister’s right is Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks. Story Highlights The Ministry of Health has received proposals for 50 of the 100 health clinics that form part of the Adopt a Clinic Programme that will be launched soon.

The Minister said that based on a profile of each health clinic, the sponsors will be asked to provide medical assistance, and funds to maintain the facilities. In recognition of the sponsorship, a plaque will be created to display the name of the sponsor.

According to Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, the response to the Adopt a Clinic Programme has been very positive.

“Of the 350 clinics in the country, the Ministry set a target to have 100 sponsors. But, based on the response we have received, I believe we could get all 350,” the Minister said.

Addressing Jamaican health practitioners from New Jersey, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Virginia and Washington DC at a dinner hosted by the Embassy of Jamaica to the United States (US) of America recently, Dr. Tufton said the Adopt a Clinic Programme is designed to provide an opportunity to individuals and organisations within the diaspora and Jamaica to adopt one of the health clinics as a way of giving back to the country.

Dr. Tufton told the large audience of medical personnel that the Ministry has received a great response from the UK diaspora and urged the US diaspora to get more involved in the Adopt a Clinic Programme.

The Minister said that last year, some 200 health missions visited Jamaica and provided outstanding service, medical supplies, pharmaceuticals and performed various surgeries.

“The country and my Ministry are indebted to the numerous doctors and health practitioners who continue to give of their time and resources to the service of their country,” he said.

Dr. Tufton pointed out that the Ministry has put in place a special department with responsibility to make the receipt of medical supplies and assistance seamless.