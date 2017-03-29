Health Ministry Promotes Lifestyles that Focus on Preventative Care

Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (second right); President, Guardian Life Limited, Eric Hosin (left); President, Guardian General Insurance Jamaica Limited, Karen Bhoorasingh (second left); President of the People’s National Party, Dr. Peter Phillips (centre) and Senior Lecturer and Head Anaesthetist, Intensive Care, University Hospital of the West Indies, Dr. Hyacinth Harding Goldson hold a symbolic cheque valued $15.5 million that will be used to benefit four hospitals across the island. Occasion was the official launch of the Guardian Group Foundation Keep it Alive 5K runs at the Guardian Life offices at 12 Trafalgar Road in Kingston, today (March 28). Others sharing in the moment (background left) are Chief Executive Officer, St. Ann’s Bay Hospital, Leo Garel; Senior Administrator, Cornwall Regional Hospital, Keriesha Bell Cummings; and Operations Manager at the Mandeville Regional Hospital, Marcia Francis. The race dates for this year are Saturday, May 27 in Kingston and Saturday, June 3 in Montego Bay. + - Photo: Melroy Sterling Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (second right); President, Guardian Life Limited, Eric Hosin (left); President, Guardian General Insurance Jamaica Limited, Karen Bhoorasingh (second left); President of the People’s National Party, Dr. Peter Phillips (centre) and Senior Lecturer and Head Anaesthetist, Intensive Care, University Hospital of the West Indies, Dr. Hyacinth Harding Goldson hold a symbolic cheque valued $15.5 million that will be used to benefit four hospitals across the island. Occasion was the official launch of the Guardian Group Foundation Keep it Alive 5K runs at the Guardian Life offices at 12 Trafalgar Road in Kingston, today (March 28). Others sharing in the moment (background left) are Chief Executive Officer, St. Ann’s Bay Hospital, Leo Garel; Senior Administrator, Cornwall Regional Hospital, Keriesha Bell Cummings; and Operations Manager at the Mandeville Regional Hospital, Marcia Francis. The race dates for this year are Saturday, May 27 in Kingston and Saturday, June 3 in Montego Bay. Story Highlights Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says the Ministry is promoting healthy lifestyles that focus on preventative and curative healthcare.

The Minister was speaking at the official launch of the fourth staging of the Guardian Group Foundation 5K Night Run at Guardian Life offices at 12 Trafalgar Road in Kingston yesterday (March 28).

During the launch, a cheque valued at $15.5 million, which was raised during the last staging, was handed over to the Minister.



“Oftentimes, the debate is around how many hospital beds we need, how many more hospitals, doctors and nurses… and while we’re doing that, we’re doing all the vices that require us to need more hospitals. If we were doing what needs to be done, perhaps we would not require as much,” he said.

The Minister said while the crafting of policies is vital in this regard, particularly as they relate to influencing behaviour change, personal responsibility is paramount in this regard.

Dr. Tufton commended the Guardian Group for their continued partnership in supporting the purchasing of medical equipment in the health sector.

“It’s a demonstration of your approach to the bigger picture that says we want a society that is healthy, and that’s the business that we are in, both the preventative and the curative side,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, President of Guardian Life Limited, Eric Hosin, urged Jamaicans to participate in the event, and encouraged additional sponsors to come on board and support the initiative.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, lauded the company for their effort in building the infrastructure of the country.

Other speakers endorsing the event included President of the People’s National Party, Dr. the Hon. Peter Phillips; and President, Guardian General Insurance Jamaica Limited, Karen Bhoorasingh.

The Guardian Group Foundation ‘Keep it Alive’ 5K Night Run is a corporate charity race, held annually to raise funds in aid of Jamaica’s healthcare sector, primarily hospitals.

The events are hosted by the Guardian Group Foundation, the non-profit arm of Guardian Life Limited and Guardian Insurance Jamaica Limited.

The race dates for this year are Saturday, May 27 in Kingston and Saturday, June 3 in Montego Bay.

The beneficiaries of the 2016/17 events are the University Hospital of the West Indies, Mandeville Regional Hospital, Cornwall Regional Hospital, and St. Ann’s Bay Hospital.

Each race starts at 7:00 p.m. while ‘keepfit’ warm-up sessions start at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, persons may visit Guardian Life offices or go to: www.keepitalive5k.com