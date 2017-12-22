Health Ministry Joins Call for Safety on the Roads

Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton. (FILE) + - Photo: Contributed Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton. (FILE) Story Highlights Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, is reiterating calls for persons to take care on the roads as they travel across the country to visit with family and friends during the festive season.

Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, is reiterating calls for persons to take care on the roads as they travel across the country to visit with family and friends during the festive season.

According to the Health Metrics and Evaluation of 2015, road traffic crashes are the 11th highest cause of premature deaths in Jamaica.

In addition to fatalities, it is estimated in the report that more than 10,000 persons are injured annually in road traffic crashes.

The treatment of these injuries puts a strain on the healthcare sector and significantly impacts productivity, primarily among young people.

Road traffic injuries may also require long-term rehabilitation, while in more severe cases, persons may be unable to return to formal employment due to permanent damage such as amputation or severe brain injury.

Road crashes are associated with increased substance abuse and a general increase in travel, among other things.