Health Minister Hails Adventist Church

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Christopher Tufton, is hailing the Adventist Church for allowing use of its facility in St. James to accommodate services offered by the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

Since March, the Western Jamaica Conference of Seventh Day Adventists has been housing several outpatient services as a result of noxious fumes emanating from the central ventilation system of the hospital.

“I will continue to say …how grateful we are to the Adventist Church for the use of the facility at such a critical time,” Dr. Tufton told News following the recent opening of the Seventh Day Adventist Business Leaders and Community Expo in Montego Bay.

“Because of the proximity to the Cornwall Regional and because they didn’t hesitate to give us the green light to carry out the relocation of services, we were able to avert what would or could have been an otherwise sticky situation and for that the Government will be forever grateful,” he added.

“We were very careful to ensure that the relocation of services… was done in as seamless a manner as possible,” he added.

Dr. Tufton thanked the Trelawny Infirmary for taking in persons, who have been abandoned by their relatives at Cornwall Regional.

The Health Minister said the focus now is to correct the problem at the 400-bed hospital.

“We will also be using students from the University of the West Indies (UWI) to be part of a study team to find out exactly what is the source of the problem, ensuring that we never ever go back down that road again,” he told JIS NEWS.

“As I have stated from day one, I will be guided by the recommendations from the experts in all the decisions going forward as at the end of the day we want to restore Cornwall Regional as a facility that is totally fit for human interaction,” he pointed out.