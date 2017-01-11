Health Minister Endorses Sagicor Sigma Run

Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (3rd left), shares a photo opportunity with (from left) Chairman of the Sagicor Foundation and Sagicor Group, Hon. R. Danny Williams; Founder of Missionaries of the Poor, Father Richard Ho Lung; Recording Artist, Tessanne Chin; Olympian, Yohan Blake; and Chief Executive Officer, Sagicor Group, Richard Byles. Occasion was the launch of the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run on Tuesday (January 10), at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (3rd left), shares a photo opportunity with (from left) Chairman of the Sagicor Foundation and Sagicor Group, Hon. R. Danny Williams; Founder of Missionaries of the Poor, Father Richard Ho Lung; Recording Artist, Tessanne Chin; Olympian, Yohan Blake; and Chief Executive Officer, Sagicor Group, Richard Byles. Occasion was the launch of the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run on Tuesday (January 10), at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston. Story Highlights Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, has endorsed the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run as an event that passes on crucial health messages which, if heeded, can prevent lifestyle illnesses.

Now in its 19th year, the Sigma Corporate Run has, so far, donated $200 million to health- and children-related charities.





Addressing the launch of the event at the Spanish Court Hotel, in New Kingston, yesterday (January 10), the Minister said the exercise, which is scheduled for Sunday, February 19, in the Corporate Area, is geared at raising some $60 million for the public health system, adding that it helps in spreading the message of “prevention”.

“It enhances our ability to manage our risk profile, and encourages some of the things that are more preventative in nature,” Dr. Tufton said.

The group also works closely with each charity to identify and acquire vital equipment and to design sustainable plans for the items provided.

Entry fees and donations go directly to the beneficiaries, while the cost of the event is underwritten by the Sagicor Foundation and its partners and sponsors.

The Spanish Town Hospital; the Mandeville Regional Hospital; and the Bethlehem Home, operated by Missionaries of the Poor, will be the main beneficiaries from this year’s Run.

Chief Executive Officer at the Mandeville Hospital, Alwyn Miller, told the launch that Jamaica is blessed to have a group that is “so committed to the betterment of our people”.

He noted that with the assistance, the services at the hospital will be strengthened to care for scores of families in several parishes.

Last year, the group raised $35 million from the race, in which more than 24,000 persons participated.

Registration for the event closes on February 17, and more information on the Run can be had at: www.sagicorjamaica.com.