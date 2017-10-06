Health Minister Commends Rainforest Seafoods

) Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), views products from Rainforest Seafoods, while on a tour of the company’s processing plant on Slipe Pen Road, in Kingston, today (October 5). At left is Director of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at the company, Roger Lyn. + - Photo: Mark Bell ) Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), views products from Rainforest Seafoods, while on a tour of the company’s processing plant on Slipe Pen Road, in Kingston, today (October 5). At left is Director of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at the company, Roger Lyn. Story Highlights Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, has lauded Rainforest Seafoods for providing consumers with a healthy food option.

During a tour of the company’s processing plant on Slipe Pen Road in Kingston today (October 5), the Minister said persons can preserve their health by what they eat, and the company has demonstrated that, with management, much more can be consumed from the “natural resources that we have been afforded”.

He said the health authority interfaces with food processors to ensure that consumers can buy with confidence the products that have gone through a “particular process”, and it is important for him as Minister, to see the establishments.

Minister Tufton said the company, which started operations in 1995, has grown over the years, maintaining “high standards and quality output”.

“It shows that Jamaicans can compete anywhere in the marketplace,” Dr. Tufton said.

Rainforest is the largest supplier of seafoods in the Caribbean, with staff numbering over 600. It supplies markets in the English-speaking Caribbean, the United States and Asia with more than 400 types of fish, shellfish and other seafood, in both fresh and frozen forms.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the company, Brian Jardim, informed that they are advanced in penetrating markets in the United Kingdom (UK) and Europe.

He also pointed out that the company has established a farm in Trelawny, growing yam, sweet potato and other crops, “largely destined for the export market”.

Mr. Jardim said the Jamaican brand is strong across the globe, and the company is investing in processing plants to ensure that its products are available far and wide.