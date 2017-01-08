Health Advisory on Malaria – January 8, 2017

Story Highlights Jamaica has to date identified two (2) IMPORTED cases of Malaria since the beginning of 2017.

Following the first confirmed case on January 5, 2017, the Ministry of Health has carried out the following: 1. Detailed case investigation 2. Admission of patients to hospital with mosquito isolation and treatment. 3. Vector control including search for Anopheles mosquito breeding sites revealed 3 sites 700 to 1000 metres from the first person’s home.



Recent Cases of Malaria in Jamaica

Jamaica has to date identified two (2) IMPORTED cases of Malaria since the beginning of 2017. On January 5, 2017, there was one (1) confirmed case reported by the National Public Health Laboratory. On January 6, 2017, there was another reported case by a private laboratory. Case investigation commenced immediately and the persons admitted to hospital. The repeat blood smear for the second patient showed negative at the National Public Health Laboratory. Blood will be drawn nightly for at least three nights to determine the status of this patient.

In 2016, there were three (3) incidence cases of confirmed imported malaria in two (2) persons. One person visited Gabon twice and returned to Jamaica with malaria on both occasions.

Nationality & Travel History of the cases

The first case is a Jamaican National who was living in Ghana and returned to Jamaica in November 2016. The second case is a male, Indian National who arrived in Jamaica in March 2016.

