Head of BPIAJ Highlights Employment Potential of BPO Sector

President of the Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica (BPIAJ), Gloria Henry, says the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector could soon become the country’s number-one source of employment.

Speaking at the media launch of ‘Outsource2Jamaica: Symposium & Expo’ on February 8 in Montego Bay, St. James, Ms. Henry said BPO is one of the fastest growing industries, which has contributed in excess of US$450 million to Jamaica’s economy, and has exponential multiplier effects with other sectors, such as security, transportation, retail, food and beverage, insurance, financial and others.

She added that based on current trajectory, the sector is on a path to contribute more than US$750 million by 2020.

“Over the past two decades, Jamaica’s outsourcing industry has grown exponentially, now employing over 26,000 individuals with over 55 active entities operating across the island in locations such as Portmore, Kingston and St. Andrew, Mandeville, Ocho Rios, Lucea and Montego Bay,” Ms. Henry said.

“It is against this backdrop that, in collaboration with our members and partners, that the BPIAJ is pleased to be hosting the first ever Outsource2Jamaica: Symposium & Expo right here in beautiful Montego Bay,” she added.

Slated for the Montego Bay Convention Centre, the event will be staged from April 11 to 13, 2018.

Ms. Henry said it will bring together a diverse group of global experts, technocrats, local entrepreneurs, government officials, BPO leaders, buyers and service providers.

The President noted that as “the advocacy gateway for the sector”, the BPIAJ remains focused in promoting the interest of players in the industry, facilitating industry through investments and business growth, knowledge sharing and the exchange of best practices.

“Our passion for excellent outsourcing, building brand Jamaica and promoting social and economic development across Jamaica has been our mantra since inception,” she said.

Ms. Henry said the BPO sector also provides real opportunities for career advancement, adding that most persons are not aware that the industry has one of the best supervisor-to-agent ratios and manager-to-supervisor ratios.

“Furthermore, based on how the sector provides equal opportunity for growth, irrespective of qualification, age, colour or creed, this sector should be the centre stage in contributing to a vibrant and equitable future for our young people,” she argued.