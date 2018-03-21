HAJ Records Increased Profits Over Two Years

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) recorded increased profits over the last two financial years.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) recorded increased profits over the last two financial years.

Addressing the House of Representatives during his 2018/2019 Budget presentation on March 20, Mr. Holness informed that the HAJ earned a profit of $183 million in the 2016/2017 financial year and would turn a profit in the 2017/2018 financial year of over $800 million.

“The agency, having focused on returning to profitability and ensuring accountability, will now use those profits to focus on improving the value-added services and opportunities to deliver housing solutions to the people,” he said.

“They will use the profits earned to regularise informal communities by expanding its capability to provide affordable housing through innovative solution design and project execution,” Mr. Holness added.

He informed that the HAJ has been directed to analyse all the squatter communities in Jamaica and assess them to determine “what it would take to immediately do an upgrade of their infrastructure and their housing units and to get them on the titling system”, noting that the agency has already completed 60 communities.

Meanwhile, Mr. Holness said the HAJ intends to start the construction of 1,866 housing solutions.

They include 224 in Green Pond in St. James; 530 in Grange Pen (Brownfield), St. James; 300 in Grange Pen (Greenfield), St. James; 300 in Bernard Lodge, St. Catherine; 200 in Shooters Hill, St. Catherine; 80 in Reid’s Pen, St. Catherine; 132 in Belle Air 2, St. Ann; and 100 in Whitehall, Westmoreland.

“This Government is serious about taking action to improve access, ownership and security of land and housing for every citizen of Jamaica. We want every Jamaican to enjoy the feeling of prosperity and have a comfortable home in an orderly fashion,” the Prime Minister said.

His presentation was done under the theme ‘Prosperity in Action’.