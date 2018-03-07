Haile Selassie High to be re-opened on Thursday following Early Dismissal on Wednesday Due to noxious Fumes

Minister of Education, Youth and Information. + - Photo: Adrian Walker Minister of Education, Youth and Information. Story Highlights The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information wishes to advise that Haile Selassie High located on Spanish Town road in Kingston, will be reopened on Thursday March 8, 2018.

Principal Lorenzo Ellis indicated that at about 6 this morning there was smoke and the smell of fumes at the institution.

It was also reported to him by staff and members of the community that the source of the problem could have been from the Riverton City dump or any of the factories in the industrial belt that surrounds the school.



This follows Wednesday’s early dismissal due to the presence of noxious fumes at the institution.

Staff and students began to complain of chest pains and headaches while some with asthmatic and sinus conditions experienced complications.

One teacher was taken to hospital after having difficulty breathing.

Following consultations with the school board and education officer, it was decided that the school be closed early at 8:39 am to protect staff and students.

Education Youth and Information Minister Senator Ruel Reid says the school made an immediate request of the Kingston and St. Andrew Public Health Department to do a site visit to investigate the possible causes and conduct an air quality test.