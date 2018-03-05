Ground to Be Broken for Five New High Schools

Story Highlights Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, says ground is to be broken in short order for five new high schools.

Addressing a meeting of the Standing Finance Committee in the House of Representatives on March 1, Senator Reid informed that the Ministry will be working to have them completed within three to five years.

Senator Reid noted that the Ministry will be seeking to remove schools from the shift system and that it will take a total of 17 new schools for this to be done.

He pointed out that the parish of St. Catherine has recorded the highest number of schools still on the shift system with 40, including 10 primary schools, one all-age and four high schools.

“In region five (Manchester and St. Elizabeth), we have four high schools still on shift; in the Montego Bay area, we have three primary, three high schools; Brown’s Town has two primary, one all-age and five high schools; and in Port Antonio (Portland), we have two primary and three high schools,” he noted.

The Minister identified Kingston as having two high schools still on the shift system.