Ground Broken for $49 Million Expansion of Brown’s Hall Primary School

Dr. Tufton, who is Member of Parliament for West Central St. Catherine, where the school is located, noted the importance of education in preparing children to become worthwhile citizens and lead the country’s advancement.

The 80-year-old school was built in 1936, and the upgrading work will enable the institution to meet the operational standards of the Ministry of Education and better serve the community.



Work is set to commence on the $49-million expansion of the Brown’s Hall Primary School in St. Catherine, which will create much-needed space for the more than 350 students at the institution.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for the expansion project on Tuesday (December 20), Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said the success of the project depends largely on the contribution from the residents of the community.

“When the project is completed, the onus is going to be on the community to make sure it is protected and… used for the purpose for which it was constructed,” he said.

In his remarks, Principal of the school, Barrington Mighton, encouraged the residents to value the investment in their community, which will enable children to learn at an improved facility.

