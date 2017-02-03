Grange: Government Making Major Investments in Sport Development

Story Highlights “Since 2016 we have invested over $121 million in sport infrastructure development in schools and communities and we are committed to continue this work,” Minister Grange said.

The Minister noted that incorporating sport in developmental plans and programmes of the country is of “utmost importance” as sport is “key to Jamaica’s success and one of the primary drivers for prosperity, social and economic growth”.

The approach of investing in school and community facilities will enable student athletes to have access to requisite, modern facilities and equipment for training.



“We are aware that although there has been tremendous success in sport, many student athletes still lack modern facilities for training. This has always been a major concern for my Ministry and while the Government make every effort to address this issue primarily through special rehabilitation of playfields and other physical infrastructure projects, we know that much more needs to be done” Minister Grange added.

Minister Grange was speaking at the recent launch of the Digicel Grand Prix Athletics Championship in Kingston, which is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport through the Sports Development Foundation.

The Minister also urged student athletes to use every opportunity they get for growth and development.