Grange Expresses Sorrow at Passing of Winnie Mandela

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has released the following statement at the passing of Winne Mandela:

“I express the sorrow felt by all Jamaicans at the passing of South African anti-apartheid leader Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who became the chief upholder of the struggle while her husband, Nelson Mandela, was imprisoned for 27 years.

I recall the historic visit of the Mandelas to Jamaica in July 1991 and how crowds of people reacted to them with jubilation wherever they went.

Personally, I recall meeting her on a special occasion arranged by the women of Jamaica and being struck by the grace and charm of this remarkable and strong woman who was one of the greatest icons of the just fight against apartheid.