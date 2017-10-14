Grange Endorses Jamaican Art Exhibition in London





A rare exhibition of unique Jamaican contemporary art opens on Sunday, 15 October 2017 at the Highgate Gallery in London, England.

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, says that the exhibition, dubbed ‘Jamaican Intuitives’, has been endorsed as a Jamaica 55 celebratory event.

Minister Grange says it’s important to “highlight the importance of the arts in framing and shaping Jamaican identity over the last 55 years.”

According to the Minister, this exhibition presents “an authentic, pure, sincere and untarnished expression of self-taught Jamaican art.”

The exhibition features the works of five Jamaican self-taught artists: Christopher Harris, Kingsley Thomas, Leonard Daley, Evadney Cruickshank, and Birth ‘Ras Dizzy’ Livingstone.

The exhibition will be opened by the Jamaican High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, His Excellency Seth George Ramocan.

The Jamaican Intuitives exhibition will run until October 26 at the Highgate Gallery located in the Highgate Literary & Scientific Institution, London.