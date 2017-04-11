Grange Congratulates Jamaica’s Water Polo Teams





The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has congratulated Jamaica’s teams on their performance at the recently concluded CARIFTA Water Polo Championship in Bahamas.

The championship ended on April 9. Jamaica’s under-19 boys’ team won gold while the girls took the silver in their category and the under-16 boys’ copped bronze.

“I’m very happy with the performance of our Water Polo teams in the Bahamas. They were able to medal in three categories, in what we’re hearing were quite riveting contests. I congratulate all our medallists and indeed all the members of the team who represented Jamaica so well,” Minister Grange said.

The Minister also lauded Lance Rochester and his coaching staff for their role in preparing the team to participate in the championship.