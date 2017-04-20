Grange Congratulates Chris Gayle on Hitting 10,000 Runs





Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has congratulated West Indies Cricketer Chris Gayle on becoming the first batsman to score 10,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket.

Gayle set the world record while helping his team Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

In sending congratulations to Gayle, Minister Grange said his latest world record was “not only due to his exceptional talent, but to hard work, determination and years of outstanding coaching and conditioning from his days in the Jamaican schools sport system right through to the international level.”

The Minister said, “this latest achievement underlines Gayle’s ratings as one of the greats.”