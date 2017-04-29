Grade-Nine Students to Learn Entrepreneurship

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green (2nd left), enjoys a light moment with (from left): Project Leader, Junior Achievement Company of Entrepreneurs (JACE) Secondary Early Entrepreneurial Development (SEED) Programme, Yanique Taylor; United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Director of the Office of Citizen Security, Andrew Colburn; and Executive Director, Junior Achievement Jamaica, Alphie Mullings-Aiken. Occasion was the launch of the JACE/SEED initiative at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston Thursday (April 27). + - Photo: Mark Bell Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green (2nd left), enjoys a light moment with (from left): Project Leader, Junior Achievement Company of Entrepreneurs (JACE) Secondary Early Entrepreneurial Development (SEED) Programme, Yanique Taylor; United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Director of the Office of Citizen Security, Andrew Colburn; and Executive Director, Junior Achievement Jamaica, Alphie Mullings-Aiken. Occasion was the launch of the JACE/SEED initiative at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston Thursday (April 27). Story Highlights Starting this September, grade-nine students will be able to study entrepreneurship as part of the school curriculum.

This is under the Junior Achievement Company of Entrepreneurs (JACE) Secondary Early Entrepreneurial Development (SEED) programme, which is a three-year agreement between the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Junior Achievement Jamaica.

Speaking at the launch at the Terra Nova Hotel in Kingston on Thursday (April 27), Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, said the initiative will create the next generation of entrepreneurs in the country.



The initiative aims to transform and stimulate students and young adults’ interest in business.

He noted that the training will offer real-life experiences that will build knowledge, capacity and confidence in young people and assist them in forming their own businesses.

Mr. Green said the Ministry has been partnering with Junior Achievement Jamaica since 2009 and has seen the creation of more than 15 programmes islandwide.

“We have touched the lives of over 50,000 young people, and we have placed the focus squarely on entrepreneurship, financial literacy and how they can transition into the workplace,” he pointed out.

In the meantime, he informed that youth information centres will be transformed into innovation hubs this year.

“We are pushing innovation, creativity, social entrepreneurship; we are pushing the next generation of entrepreneurs. That is how we will treat with youth unemployment, and that is how we will bring the prosperity that we all seek,” he said.

For his part, USAID Director of the Office of Citizen Security, Andrew Colburn, said at the end of the three-year initiative, approximately 72,000 youth will be impacted with at least 1,900 student businesses being created, which will “enhance the hands-on, experiential learning experience for the students”.

He said it will also assist in stimulating existing formal businesses.

In her remarks, Project Manager, JACE SEED, Yanique Taylor, said the 14-week programme will be taught by highly trained teachers and volunteers, and will be offered once or twice per week. She said it will also serve disconnected youth between the ages of 13 and 24.

Since 2009, Junior Achievement Jamaica has been offering the JACE programme as an after-school activity/club for mainly 10th-13th graders.

With USAID’s support, and in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, the expanded format will see the integration of the programme in 168 high schools.

The JACE programme features a comprehensive in-class learning curriculum designed to teach the fundamental skills necessary to build successful enterprises as well as the entrepreneurial skills necessary to earn and keep a job in high-growth career industries.

Under the initiative, students will be engaged in local and regional events and competitions where they will be able to apply the skills they are learning.

Junior Achievement Jamaica helps to prepare young people for the real world by showing them how to generate wealth and effectively manage it, how to create jobs that make their communities more robust, and how to apply entrepreneurial thinking to the workplace.