GPO Downtown to Close Temporarily for Renovation

The Central Sorting Office (CSO) at 6 – 10 South Camp Road Kingston. The office will provide some services of the General Post Office (GPO) while it is being renovated. + - Photo: Dave Reid The Central Sorting Office (CSO) at 6 – 10 South Camp Road Kingston. The office will provide some services of the General Post Office (GPO) while it is being renovated. Story Highlights The General Post Office (GPO) located at the Corner of Barry and King Streets in Downtown Kingston will be temporarily closed to facilitate renovation, beginning Monday, March 5, 2018.

Public Relations Officer at the Department, Kathy Ann Yetman, told JIS News that Customers who normally collect their registered mail at the GPO will need to go to the Central Sorting Office (CSO) at 6-10 South Camp Road.

Miss Yetman noted that the GPO houses the Hagley Park Post Office, and therefore all persons in the Kingston 11 area who use that facility will now get their registered mail at the Half-Way Tree Post Office.



Pensioners, PATH beneficiaries and the general public who use this facility will need to visit other Post and Telecommunications Department locations or select financial institutions to access the usual postal services.

She pointed out that pensioners who collect their payments at the GPO should visit any branch of the National Commercial Bank; the Denham Town Post Office; Half-Way Tree Post Office or the CSO to encash them.

Pensioners from this area will also encash their payments at the National Commercial Bank; the Denham Town Post Office; Half Way Tree Post Office or the CSO.

For PATH beneficiaries, Ms. Yetman said they will have to visit the CSO to collect their benefits.

In the meantime, she advised that private letter box customers may still use them at the GPO.

Ms. Yetman explained that the improvement will be of benefit to the staff as well as the customers, as the building is in need of repairs.

She added that the renovation is also part of the Ministry of Justice’s plan to upgrade Justice Square.

Ms. Yetman said the work should last for about six months and once completion is achieved, operations will resume as normal.

“The Department craves understanding and patience as we try to ensure that customers still receive the postal services required, while the work gets completed in the shortest possible time,” she said.