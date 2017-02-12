Gov’t Targetting Dairy Industry’s Revival

Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda, on tour of Serge Island Dairies in Seaforth, St. Thomas, following the launch of a public relations and advertising campaign for the National Animal Identification and Traceability System (NAITS) at the property on Friday, February 10. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda, on tour of Serge Island Dairies in Seaforth, St. Thomas, following the launch of a public relations and advertising campaign for the National Animal Identification and Traceability System (NAITS) at the property on Friday, February 10. Story Highlights Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Karl Samuda, says the Government is targetting a revival of Jamaica’s dairy industry.

He said with just 20 per cent of the domestic demand of 60 million litres of milk being produced locally, a competitive market exists for this dietary staple.

In this regard, the Minister has urged greater utilization of technology by farmers to improve production.



“As good as we are, there are others who are better, and have applied technology to our situation. So we must learn from them and apply these skills and strategies,” Mr. Samuda emphasized.

He was speaking at the launch of a public relations and advertising campaign for the National Animal Identification and Traceability System (NAITS), at Serge Island Dairies in Seaforth, St. Thomas, on Friday, February 10.

The NAITS, which was launched in 2014, is a major step by the Government to advance the implementation of an effective cattle traceability system.

It stipulates the registration of farms and establishments rearing cattle, and that all animals be affixed with NAITS ear tags and assigned passports.

The public awareness campaign aims to intensify stakeholder support for and compliance with the NAITS, in order to implement the programme on privately-owned farms and among small cattle holders.

“It (NAITS) is a good and valuable programme, and we must continue to support it. Be assured that (through this endeavour) we are on the right path for development through agriculture,” Mr. Samuda stated.

Since the NAITS’ launch, the identification and registration of cattle on state-owned farms and privately-owned establishments have been ongoing.

These activities are supported by the enactment of the Marking of Bovine Animal Regulations of 2016.