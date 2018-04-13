Gov’t Strengthens Social Interventions in Mount Salem

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, makes a point during the sitting of the House of Representatives on April 11. At left is Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke. + - Photo: Adrian Walker Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, makes a point during the sitting of the House of Representatives on April 11. At left is Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke. Story Highlights The Government is intensifying social-intervention activities in the Mount Salem Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) in St. James.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) and the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation will be signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for construction of 1,000 metres of concrete fencing under the Zinc Fence Substitution Project.

He noted that the works have been approved and community members are currently receiving training.

“The project will employ, in the short-term, 75 to 100 persons and will start this month,” Prime Minister Holness informed during Wednesday’s (April 11) sitting of the House of Representatives.

He noted that significant progress has been made in Mount Salem in terms of infrastructural development, noting that the National Works Agency (NWA) is at the midpoint of an estimated 10-week programme to rehabilitate 3.5 kilometres of roadway.

He informed that more than 15 persons have been employed during the execution of the project, and, on completion, it will account for 90 per cent of the primary road network in the Zone.

Mr. Holness said the NWA has also cleaned the three main drainage networks in the community, which has translated into improved water run-off.

Other areas of improvement include water regularisation, upgrading of the Mount Salem Primary and Junior High School, rodent control and provision of proper garbage-disposal facilities.

Mr. Holness told the House that measures have been undertaken to improve parenting, with the National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC) completing one round of training and over 10 families benefiting. He said that the initiative will continue.

The Prime Minister said that in order to ensure sustainability, a permanent parenting place is being equipped, which will provide parenting resources as well as access to information and communications technology (ICT).

He informed that residents are benefiting from training and capacity-building initiatives in areas such as block laying and titling, under the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme and through the HEART Trust/NTA.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said persons will be able to access grant funding of between $1.5 million and $25 million for entrepreneurial ventures.

The application process will conclude on April 30, following which successful applicants will be able to access targeted training and equipment, business mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs, among other services.